Oppo A16s with MediaTek Helio G35 SoC, Triple Cameras, 5,000 mAh Battery launched

Oppo recently dropped a new affordable smartphone in its A-series. The Oppo A16s is a budget-friendly device with a triple-camera setup, a MediaTek chipset, a sizeable battery, and an HD+ display.

Oppo A16s Price

The Oppo A16s is priced at EUR 149 (Roughly Rs 13,000) for the lone 4GB/64GB configuration. The Oppo A16s arrive in Crystal Black and Pearl Blue colour options. As of now, the device is only available in the Netherlands.

Oppo A16s Specs

The Oppo A16s is powered by a MediaTek Helio G35 SoC paired with 4GB of RAM. The device opts for 64GB of storage that is expandable via a microSD card slot. The phone also sports a 6.52-inch HD+ display with a 20:9 aspect ratio. It packs a 5,000 mAh battery that is charged via a USB Type-C port.

For optics, the Oppo A16s gets a triple-camera setup with a 13 MP primary sensor, a 2 MP macro unit, and a 2 MP monochrome sensor. On the front, the waterdrop notch houses an 8 MP selfie shooter.

Connectivity options on the device include 4G LTE, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, dual-band Wi-Fi, a USB Type C port, a headphone jack, and more. The phone also boasts a side-mounted fingerprint reader. The Oppo A16s runs on Android 11 with ColorOS 11.1 on top.