Last Updated : Jun 29, 2018 09:59 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

OnePlus working on 5G phone, may tie up carriers in the US

Lau also said that the phones that would be sold on US carriers would free from bloatware

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

OnePlus CEO and founder Pete Lau said that the company is looking to produce a 5G-enabled smartphone next year.

According to a GSM Arena report, Lau said its devices would be sold through carrier stores in the US. The Chinese smartphone maker had earlier resorted to direct sales in the country.

Lau is hopeful that the move will rope in new users, as opposed to die-hard fans. Selling the phone through carrier stores would give consumers more hands-on time with the phone, which will reduce the risk of purchasing a device online, without having held the device.

Lau pointed out that the phones that be sold via US carriers would be free from bloatware — pre-installed apps that users may or may not require on their phone, often permanent in nature.

Meanwhile, OnePlus will release the 256GB storage variant of the OnePlus 6 in India on July 10. The device will be available on Amazon.in or OnePlus’ official website for Rs 43,999.

OnePlus has sold more than a million units of its latest flagship device, the OnePlus 6, in just 22 days since launch.

The company’s earlier products, OnePlus 5 and 5T, crossed the one million mark, but it took them more than three months to achieve it.
First Published on Jun 29, 2018 09:59 pm

