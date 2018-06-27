OnePlus 6 Midnight Black edition to go on sale from July 10 in India; priced at Rs 43,999

Chinese smartphone maker OnePlus will release the 256GB storage variant of its most popular OnePlus 6 in India on July 10. The device will be available on Amazon.in or OnePlus’ official website for Rs 43,999.

Amazon has put up a dedicated page where interested buyers can click the ‘Notify Me’ tab to get updates about the availability of the smartphone.

The device was initially launched in two variants 6GB RAM + 64GB storage and 8GB RAM + 128GB storage. In addition to these, the company had launched a OnePlus 6 Marvel Avengers Limited Edition, which came with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage option.

Going with the popularity of the 256GB limited edition, which sold as soon as they went on sale, the company decided to launch the newer variant.

"Following the overwhelming response to the OnePlus 6 Marvel Avengers Limited Edition in India, which was the only variant of the OnePlus 6 to pack 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, OnePlus offers its community another variant of the OnePlus 6 packed with 256GB. The 256GB variant has been met with unprecedented popularity both globally and in India and has become a community favourite in a short time," the company said.

The 256GB latest variant is available in Midnight Black edition only and currently there is no word if the company will launch the phone in the Mirror Black theme.

OnePlus 6 specs

The device sports a 6.28-inch FullHD+ display (1080*2280p) and has an aspect ratio of 19:9. It has an all-glass design with Gorilla Glass 5 level protection.

It is powered by an octa-core 2.8 GHz Snapdragon 845 accompanied by an Adreno 630 GPU.

The phone features a 20MP + 16MP dual-rear camera setup with an aperture rate of f/1.7. The cameras feature OIS and EIS for better image quality along with large 1.22µm for superior low-light photography. The phone also features a 16MP front camera at an aperture rate of f/2.0.

The phone is powered by a 3300mAh battery with Dash-Charge capability. It comes with a face unlock feature which the company claims can unlock the device in 0.4 seconds.

The phone also supports a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and runs on Android 8.1 Oreo OS with Oxygen OS layered on top. It is water-resistant and supports dual band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0 and a Type-C 1.0 connector.