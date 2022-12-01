OnePlus to launch two PC monitors in India on December 12

(Image Courtesy: OnePlus)

OnePlus, the Chinese smartphone and consumer electronics manufacturer, is now dipping its toes into the PC peripheral market.

The company has teased the launch of two new PC monitors for the Indian market that will be launched on December 12, 2022.

OnePlus Monitor X27 and E24 will be available for purchase on OnePlus India's site , where the company is holding a lucky draw to give customers a chance to win one of them.

So far not much is known about the technical specifications or the features of the new displays but OnePlus will reveal more information about them leading up to the launch. The new landing page specifically mentions 2nd December, 5th December and the 8th as dates when they will announcing new information.

The launch comes hot on the heels of the OnePlus Nord smartwatch, which the company launched in October, priced at Rs 4,999 for the market. The watch comes with an AMOLED display, SpO2 monitor, up to 105 different sports modes, built-in GPS, and more.

The smartwatch is available in blue and black color options, and is available online at their store, offline at OnePlus experience stores, Amazon India and authorized offline retailers.