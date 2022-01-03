OnePlus 9RT launch in India teased ahead of OnePlus 10 Pro event in China

OnePlus 9RT is an improved version of the OnePlus 9R and shares many specifications with the OnePlus 9.

OnePlus 9RT launch in India is imminent. The company has teased the launch of its affordable flagship smartphone in India via its social media platforms. OnePlus is also gearing up for the OnePlus 10 Pro launch. However, the upcoming premium flagship smartphone will debut in China and is expected to launch globally in March or April.

OnePlus 9RT India launch

OnePlus took to Twitter to tease the launch of the 9RT in India. The premium smartphone was already launched in China back in October 2021. It is an improved version of the OnePlus 9R and shares many specifications with the OnePlus 9 (Review).

OnePlus 9RT specifications

OnePlus 9RT features a Snapdragon 888 SoC paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM. The device also comes with up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The phone packs a 4,500 mAh battery with 65W fast-charging support.

On the back, there is a triple-camera setup with a 50 MP Sony IMX766 primary sensor with OIS, a 16 MP ultrawide shooter, and a 2 MP macro unit. For selfies, the OnePlus 9RT opts for a 16 MP Sony IMX471 selfie camera sensor.

The device sports a 6.62-inch FHD+ E4 AMOLED display with 1300 nits of peak brightness and a 120Hz refresh rate. Other OnePlus 9RT specifications include dual speakers with Dolby Atmos support, an in-display fingerprint scanner, Android 11-based ColorOS 12 (for China) and an improved heat sink for better thermal management.

Alongside the OnePlus 9RT, the company has also teased the OnePlus Buds Z2 launch in India. The TWS features 11mm dynamic drivers with ANC support and a claimed battery life of 38 hours.