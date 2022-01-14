OnePlus 9RT India launch event today at 5 PM: Where to watch the livestream

OnePlus 9RT specifications include a Snapdragon 888 SoC, a 4500 mAh battery with 65W fast charging.

OnePlus 9RT launch in India is scheduled to begin at 5 PM local time. The company will unveil its premium smartphone via a virtual event. The OnePlus 9RT is launching in India days after the firm announced the OnePlus 10 Pro in China. At the OnePlus 9RT launch event in India, the company will also unveil the OnePlus Buds Z2.

OnePlus 9RT launch in India: Where to watch the livestream

The OnePlus 9RT launch event in India will be hosted virtually. The company will host the event on its official website. Alternatively, viewers can also watch the OnePlus 9RT India launch event on the company’s official YouTube channel.

Viewers will also be able to watch the launch event on Facebook and Twitter. To watch the OnePlus 9RT launch event on Facebook, click here.

OnePlus 9RT India specifications

The OnePlus smartphone was first unveiled in China in 2021. It is likely to come with the same specs in India. The phone features a Snapdragon 888 SoC, a 4500 mAh battery, and a triple-camera setup on the back. It has a 120Hz AMOLED display as well. Click here to know the OnePlus 9RT specifications and features.

