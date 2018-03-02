App
Mar 01, 2018 12:47 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

OnePlus 6 leaked images show a vertical camera setup & Apple iPhone X-like notch

OnePlus CEO Pete Lau had confirmed the Q2 launch of the phone in January.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The much-awaited official launch of the next OnePlus smartphone is still some time away but the leaks have started to surface already. In a leaked image on a Chinese tech website, the OnePlus 6 was spotted with a vertical camera setup and an iPhone X-like notch.

The images show that the rear of the phone has a glass body design with the vertical dual camera setup at the top centre. Below that is an LED flash and a rectangular fingerprint sensor. The OnePlus logo is printed at the centre of the rear of the phone.

The Chinese company seems to have gone for a thin bezel design this time.  The top at the front has an Apple iPhone X-like notch with the front camera and earpiece side by side. From the images, however, it is not clear if the phone will carry a face unlock feature.

As per the report, the OnePlus 6 will come with a P7819 model number and will carry a 6GB RAM and a 64GB internal memory. It will run the latest Android 8.1 Oreo and given the history of OnePlus devices, it might be powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 chipset.

OnePlus CEO Pete Lau had confirmed the Q2 launch of the phone in January. The leaks are going to get more frequent as the date of launch draws near.

