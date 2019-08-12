OnePlus 4K Smart TV will reportedly launch in September

OnePlus is gearing up to take on the opposition in the smart TV segment with the launch of the new OnePlus TV series. Company CEO Pete Lau confirmed the arrival of a OnePlus TV in September last year. And, a year after the announcement, the Chinese smartphone maker is not too far from launching its first commercial smart TV.

Little under a year after Lau announced the OnePlus TV, details about the OnePlus TV are scarce. And, while we do know that the TV will launch in 2019, the exact date still hasn’t been revealed. However, certifications documents of the upcoming OnePlus TV series were spotted on Bluetooth SIG.

According to a recent report by MySmartPrice, OnePlus is planning to launch its smart TV range in the last week of September 2019, September 26th to be precise. However, the company still hasn’t made any confirmations about the launch and the technology in the new OnePlus TVs. Supporting documents from the BIS certification show that OnePlus is using panels from TV Display Technologies for at least one of the TVs in the line-up. The BIS listing confirms the latest Bluetooth 5.0 standards on the upcoming OnePlus TVs.

Electronic devices incorporating Bluetooth technology require a Bluetooth SIG certification. The certification indicates a possible Bluetooth remote and connectivity features on the upcoming OnePlus TV.

The other eye-catching detail about the listing is that it defines the OnePlus TV as a “unique Android TV” experience. Although there’s no way of telling what that means, Lau already mentioned that the OnePlus TV would have the specs to match its competitors. So, you can expect 4K HDR support, an Android OS, premium design and software enhancements to improve the viewing experience.