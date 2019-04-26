App
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Apr 26, 2019 06:40 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Okera introduces attribute-based access control for Data Lake Security

Automates sensitive data tagging and policy assignment for managing access at scale.

Okera, the leading active data management company for data lake security and governance, today announced the release of new attribute-based access control (ABAC) and automated business metadata tagging and policy enforcement capabilities. These new features help enterprises simplify how to manage, secure, and govern data access on data lakes at scale in an easy and automated manner. ABAC enables users across multiple business units to work with data in data lakes faster while satisfying the requirements of data stewards responsible for governing data in compliance with standards like GDPR, CCPA, and other privacy and data security regulations.

With ABAC, data stewards can easily assign access permissions based on attributes and tags, going beyond roles and data objects. For example, data stewards can tag a table as "sales data" or tag columns as "PII" and then automatically apply access policies, including redaction, based on those tags across multiple datasets and users without replicating the policies.

"The ability to associate business context with technical metadata and then use that business context to assign policy is critical to achieving data access at scale for enterprise end users," observed Paige Bartley, Senior Analyst for Data, AI & Analytics, at 451 Research. "To date, many organizations have not realized the full potential of their data lake architecture, partially due to problems in administering appropriate access controls and policy. Okera aims to address this challenge, ultimately allowing for higher potential ROI of informational assets."

"Regulations such as GDPR and CCPA continue to exert new pressure on large enterprise customers to secure and govern data lakes, and it's only going to get worse as a myriad of legislation on the state and federal level emerges," said Amandeep Khurana, CEO and co-founder of Okera.
First Published on Apr 26, 2019 06:39 pm

tags #BankingTech #BFSITech #Business #fintech #Technology

