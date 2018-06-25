App
Last Updated : Jun 25, 2018 05:28 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Now you can access web content on Google Chrome without an internet connection

The new update of Chrome to be launched on Android will allow users to surf the web without a constant internet connection.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Google is introducing a new feature for its Android devices that would allow users to access web services with a constant Internet connection.

The new update of Chrome will be launched for Android users from India and nearly 100 other countries like Nigeria, Indonesia, and Brazil. It will allow users from these countries to surf web without a constant internet connection.

Speaking about the new update, Amanda Boss, Product Manager, Offline Chrome for Android said, “When you’re connected to free, unmetered WiFi, Chrome will automatically download relevant articles, based on what content is most popular in your location.”

As per a report by BGR, the android devices will download the relevant content as per users’ preferences and it will be available for the users alongside all the other downloaded media for access without an Internet connection.

Boss also said, “If you’re signed into Chrome, you’ll also get articles that are relevant to you, based on your browsing history.” Chrome will use your browsing cache history to download the relevant articles as per your location and interests.

Google has been trying extremely hard to make internet available in the remote areas with poor or no internet connectivity. As per reports, the new feature saves up to 70 percent of your data.

Last year, Google also launched a dedicated data saving app called Datally. This app gives you control over the data usage in your phone. It features functions like guest mode, data limit to keep a track and monitor your data usage.

The new update will be available in the latest version of Chrome on Android in Google Play Store.
First Published on Jun 25, 2018 05:28 pm

