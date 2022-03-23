Nothing Phone (1) launch confirmed for summer 2022 with Nothing OS and Snapdragon SoC

Nothing Phone (1) is confirmed to launch later this year. At the Nothing event titled Truth, OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei announced the launch of Nothing’s first smartphone, which is slated to launch in Summer 2022. It will be the second product in Nothing’s developing product ecosystem.

Nothing Phone (1) with Nothing OS

Nothing founder and CEO Carl Pei confirmed that the Nothing Phone (1) will boot Nothing OS, which will be based on Android OS. We know nothing about the upcoming Nothing OS but the company claims that the custom Android OS will have a coherent interface where the hardware “seamlessly integrates with software through bespoke fonts, colours, graphical elements and sounds.” It is claimed to deliver a fast, smooth and personal experience. The company stated that Nothing OS will capture the “best features of Android OS distilling the operating system to just the essentials, where every byte has a purpose.”

The first preview of Nothing OS will be available via its launcher that will be available to download on select smartphone models from April. More details about Phone (1) will be announced in the coming months. We can expect the Nothing Phone (1) to feature a Snapdragon processor as Qualcomm has invested in Nothing.

The company also announced a $10 million allocation for an upcoming equity-based community investment round at the same valuation as its Series B fundraise co-led by EQT Ventures and C Ventures. This follows Nothing’s first community round which raised $1.5M in 54 seconds last March. Investors have access to Nothing’s private community through which they will get exclusive benefits and insights into the company. Pre-registrations for early access are now open, and the investment round will go live on April 5.