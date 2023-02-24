English
    Nokia C02 entry-level smartphone announced, comes with removable battery, IP52 rating

    The Nokia C02 is available in Dark Cyan and Charcoal. The company has not said anything about its pricing or availability, an announcement that is likely during MWC 2023

    Carlsen Martin
    February 24, 2023 / 02:21 PM IST

    Nokia on February 24 quietly listed a new entry-level smartphone on its website ahead of the Moblie World Congress (MWC) 2023, which gets underway in Barcelona on February 27.

    The Nokia C02 comes with budget specs and some eye-catching features like a removable battery and an IP52 rating.

    The Nokia C02 will be available in Dark Cyan and Charcoal options. Its pricing and availability have not been mentioned, with an announcement expected at MWC 2023.

    Nokia C02 specifications 

    The Nokia C02 is powered by an unnamed quad-core chipset with a clock speed of 1.4GHz, which suggests that the phone will be affordable. The chip is paired with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of eMMC 5.1 storage.

    The handset runs on stock Android 12 (Go Edition) out of the box. Nokia has promised two years of security updates with the Nokia C02. The Nokia C02 features a small 3,000 mAh battery that can be replaced as the back panel pops off. Speaking of the back, the C02 features a plastic frame and a nano-textured plastic back.

    On the front, the handset sports a 5.45-inch LCD panel with an 18:9 aspect ratio. For optics, the Nokia C02 has a 5 MP primary camera on the back and a 2 MP selfie camera up front. The phone has a dual-SIM slot and a microSD card for storage expansion. It also features an IP52 rating and charges via a microUSB port.

    first published: Feb 24, 2023 02:21 pm