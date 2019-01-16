New WhatsApp update enables iOS users reply to a group message privately

The world's most popular messaging app, WhatsApp has quietly released three new features in its latest update for iOS. The update with version 2.19.11 will allow users to reply to a group message privately in a personal message, add stickers while editing a photo and use 3D touch to preview a contact’s status.

The new feature is apart from the other most-anticipated features that WhatsApp is expected to launch in 2019.

The first of the three features is replying to a group message privately. This feature, as per a report by WABetainfo will allow a user to respond to a message privately without other members getting to know about it.

For replying a user privately, one has to long-press on that particular user’s message. This will reveal a drop-down list. In the list, one has to tap ‘More’ and select ‘Reply Privately’.

After tapping ‘Reply Privately’, a new window will open with the selected message highlighted under which one can type the private reply. and send.

The second feature includes adding stickers to photos and videos to images while editing them. This can be done by tapping on the smiley icon at the top that will reveal the option of stickers.

The last feature in the latest update lets users use 3D Touch to preview a contact’s status/story instead of watching the entire story. Users can long press on a contact’s story in the Story section of the app.