New iPhone SE 3 design and specs revealed through concept renders

The rumours about Apple’s iPhone SE 3 or iPhone SE 2021 have been gaining steam in recent weeks. The iPhone SE 3 will succeed last year’s iPhone SE (2020), although a new design render suggests that the iPhone SE 3 will look very different from its predecessor.

In the latest concept render, Svetapple.sk (Obtained via WinFuture) showcased renders of the iPhone SE 3 or iPhone SE Plus. The renders, if accurate, shows that the new iPhone SE will not have a home button, with slim bezels. The renders also suggest that the iPhone SE 3 will use a hole-punch camera cutout. The body structure of the new iPhone will remain largely similar to that of the iPhone 12 series.

The iPhone SE 3 will also follow the same formula as past iPhone SE models by featuring the same specs as the previously launched iPhone series, in this case, it would be the iPhone 12 lineup. This means that the new iPhone SE (2021) will use the same 5nm A14 Bionic chipset with 5G support.

It could also get an OLED panel with a 12 MP selfie shooter housed in the hole-punch notch. The new iPhone SE will also feature a single 12 MP camera with an f/1.6 aperture and OIS. Last year’s iPhone SE didn’t come with a dedicated Night mode, although you can expect that to change with the iPhone SE 3.

For now, all the news surrounding future iPhones coming in the first half of 2021 are just rumours. Apple has not confirmed that it will be unveiling any new iPhones. And considering Apple has only launched two iPhone SE models till date, we’d take these rumours with a pinch of salt.