MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
LIC

Presents

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMC
  • Samsung
  • Volvo
LIC

Presents

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMCSamsungVolvo
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

New iPhone SE 3 design and specs revealed through concept renders

The iPhone SE 3 or iPhone SE (2021) will look very different from its predecessor.

Moneycontrol News
February 02, 2021 / 06:36 PM IST

The rumours about Apple’s iPhone SE 3 or iPhone SE 2021 have been gaining steam in recent weeks. The iPhone SE 3 will succeed last year’s iPhone SE (2020), although a new design render suggests that the iPhone SE 3 will look very different from its predecessor.

In the latest concept render, Svetapple.sk (Obtained via WinFuture) showcased renders of the iPhone SE 3 or iPhone SE Plus. The renders, if accurate, shows that the new iPhone SE will not have a home button, with slim bezels. The renders also suggest that the iPhone SE 3 will use a hole-punch camera cutout. The body structure of the new iPhone will remain largely similar to that of the iPhone 12 series.

The iPhone SE 3 will also follow the same formula as past iPhone SE models by featuring the same specs as the previously launched iPhone series, in this case, it would be the iPhone 12 lineup. This means that the new iPhone SE (2021) will use the same 5nm A14 Bionic chipset with 5G support.

iphone-se-3

It could also get an OLED panel with a 12 MP selfie shooter housed in the hole-punch notch. The new iPhone SE will also feature a single 12 MP camera with an f/1.6 aperture and OIS. Last year’s iPhone SE didn’t come with a dedicated Night mode, although you can expect that to change with the iPhone SE 3.

Close

Related stories

For now, all the news surrounding future iPhones coming in the first half of 2021 are just rumours. Apple has not confirmed that it will be unveiling any new iPhones. And considering Apple has only launched two iPhone SE models till date, we’d take these rumours with a pinch of salt.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Apple #smartphones
first published: Feb 2, 2021 06:36 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | India showing declining trend of COVID-19 cases in the last 4 months, says govt; 1500 Oxford trial volunteers were not informed about wrong dosage

Coronavirus Essential | India showing declining trend of COVID-19 cases in the last 4 months, says govt; 1500 Oxford trial volunteers were not informed about wrong dosage

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.