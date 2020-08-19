172@29@17@105!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|technology|new-instagram-feature-lets-users-scan-universal-qr-codes-and-open-profiles-from-any-camera-app-heres-how-to-do-it-5726691.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php
Last Updated : Aug 19, 2020 11:03 AM IST

New Instagram feature lets users scan universal QR codes and open profiles from any camera app - here's how to do it

Universal QR code scanning will be useful particularly for businesses that can print the QR code and have customers scan it to open their Instagram account easily to purchase items.

Moneycontrol News

Instagram has rolled out a new feature that will help users easily share and access other profiles through any camera app by scanning QR codes.

The new Instagram feature is an extension to an existing feature called Nametags which allowed users to scan profiles using proprietary codes only through the native Instagram camera.

Now, with the help of a standard QR code, anyone can access Instagram profiles through any camera app that supports QR code scanning.

Close

Universal QR code scanning will be useful particularly for businesses that can print the QR code and have customers scan it to open their Instagram account easily to purchase items. The Verge notes that this feature has been available in Japan since last year and is now being rolled out worldwide.

To generate a QR code for your Instagram profile, open the app, and go to the Settings menu. Next, tap on the QR code option that replaces the Nametags option.

The feature is being rolled out to users worldwide and should be available soon for everyone. To make sure you have access to the feature, make sure you update your Instagram app to the latest version available on the Apple App Store or Google Play Store.
