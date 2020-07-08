New Instagram feature called Pinned comments is rolling out to everyone

Instagram has been taking several measures to bring down negative comments on its platform. One such new feature rolled out by the Facebook-owned social media app is pinned comments.

With pinned comments, Instagram aims at promoting positive comments by highlighting them at the top of the feed post. Instagram’s VP of Product, Vishal Shah, confirmed that the feature is rolling out to all Instagram users.

To highlight a comment to the top of your post, you can swipe left and tap on the pin icon alongside the reply, report, and delete prompts. Users can pin up to three comments to show them at the top of the post. The person whose comment gets pinned will be notified by Instagram.

However, the feature could be misused by any user who pins negative or offensive comments made by other Instagram users.

Instagram has multiple options to curb bullying on its platform. Other features include deleting comments in bulk, choosing who can comment on a post, and disabling comments under the post altogether.

The company had previously rolled out a feature called Caption Warning, wherein a user would be prompted with a message if their caption is similar to previously reported captions.