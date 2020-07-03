App
Last Updated : Jul 03, 2020 05:33 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Days after government banned TikTok, Instagram begins testing Reels in India

Instagram Reels is currently being tested in India. Some users have started receiving the update which includes Reels.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Days after the Indian government banned Chinese video-sharing app TikTok, Instagram has started testing Reels in India. Similar to TikTok, Instagram Reels allows users to create 15-second engaging videos using a catalogue of music and user-generated audio clips, which can be posted to Instagram Stories or shared via direct message (DM).

Instagram Reels is currently being tested in India, sources told Business Insider, adding that some users have started receiving the update from Instagram, which includes Reels. "We are planning to start testing an updated version of Reels in more countries," a Facebook spokesperson said.

Interestingly, Facebook is also shutting its TikTok-inspired video app Lasso, which was launched last year. It has started sending notifications to users telling them that the app won't be usable after July 10 and advising them to download any videos they want to keep, The Verge reported on July 2.

ByteDance, the parent company of short-video platform TikTok, may lose $6 billion after India banned 59 Chinese apps including TikTok, citing threats to national security. China's ByteDance owns three of the apps - TikTok, Helo and Vigo Video - on the list of 59 banned apps released by the Centre on June 29.

TikTok recorded 323 million downloads in India in 2019, and the country accounted for 44 percent of total TikTok app downloads.

On June 29, India banned 59 apps with Chinese links, including the hugely popular TikTok and UC Browser, for engaging in "activities which are prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, the security of the state and public order." The ban also comes in the backdrop of the current stand-off along the Line of Actual Control in eastern Ladakh with Chinese troops.
First Published on Jul 3, 2020 05:33 pm

tags #India #Instagram #TikTok

