New Facebook and Instagram feature lets users view and cross-post stories on both apps

Facebook is moving faster with the integration of all its apps. The company is now testing the ability to share Instagram Stories directly to Facebook stories.

Facebook has been long-trying to make users share their Instagram stories on the Facebook app. The new test feature is yet another step in Facebook’s cross-platform sharing efforts.

The test case is limited to a small subset of users, who according to The Verge, get a pop-up window explaining the feature. “Now your followers can choose to view your Instagram story from Facebook,” the pop-up window message reads.

The message also states that Instagram followers who choose to link their accounts to Facebook and turn on the viewing setting can see your Instagram story on Facebook. Facebook friends who do not follow you on Instagram cannot see your story.

Social media consultant Matt Navarra spoke to Facebook and confirmed that the feature is being tested. A Facebook spokesperson said, “We’re testing a new feature that gives people the option to view stories from Instagram on Facebook, making it easier to view moments from people you care about, regardless of what app you’re using. To see Instagram Stories on Facebook, people must have their accounts linked and opt into the experience. This feature respects all privacy settings, and people on Instagram can choose to not have their story visible on Facebook.”

In August, Facebook began merging Facebook Messenger and Instagram. Last year, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg confirmed the company’s plans of unifying the underlying messaging infrastructure of the WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook Messenger services and incorporate end-to-end encryption into these apps. While WhatsApp supports end-to-end encryption, the other two apps do not.