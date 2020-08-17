172@29@17@151!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|technology|facebook-one-step-closer-to-merging-whatsapp-instagram-and-messenger-chats-5716411.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php

Last Updated : Aug 17, 2020 03:15 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Facebook a step closer to merging WhatsApp, Instagram and Messenger chats

Once you hit the update button, the regular Direct Message (DM) icon in the top right corner of the Instagram app is replaced by the Facebook Messenger logo.

Moneycontrol News

Facebook may have taken the first step to unify its apps — WhatsApp, Instagram, and Messenger. Users have reported about a pop-up screen on Instagram that informs them about a “new way to message.”

The pop-up screen lists out the features like a new colourful look for your chats, more emoji reactions, swipe-to-reply, reported The Verge. A surprisingly new mention at the end of the list was “chat with your friends who use Facebook.” Once you hit the update button, the regular Direct Message (DM) icon in the top right corner of the Instagram app is replaced by the Facebook Messenger logo.

We are yet to see the update on our Instagram app on iOS and Android.

Chats on Instagram are more colourful and the sender’s messages shift between blue and purple as you scroll. The Verge report further states that it is not possible to message Facebook users from Instagram.

related news

Last year, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg confirmed the company’s plans of unifying the underlying messaging infrastructure of the WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook Messenger services and incorporate end-to-end encryption into these apps. While WhatsApp supports end-to-end encryption, the other two apps do not.

Also check: Facebook's privacy push with Messenger, Instagram

 
First Published on Aug 17, 2020 03:00 pm

tags #Facebook #Instagram

