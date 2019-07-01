New budget king in town? Leaked benchmark claims Ryzen 5 3600 better than Core i9-9900K

AMD’s Ryzen 3000 series processors are less than a week away from the official July 7 launch date. But the semiconductor manufacturer has found it close to impossible to keep a lid on the performance details as new benchmarks pop-up every day.

And, while most leaked performance benchmarks are particularly exciting because of the quoted over-the-top performance, this one is of importance as it deals with one of the Ryzen chips.

The latest leaks come from official CPUBenchmark.net database. The leak suggests that the Ryzen 5 3600 outclasses most Intel 9th Gen CPUs in single-threaded performance including Intel’s 5GHz Core i9-9900K, which is an absolute beast.

When you compare pricing, the AMD Ryzen 5 3600 will likely debut in India in the under the Rs 20,000 price range, while the Core i9-9900K starts at Rs 40,000 in Indian markets.

The single-threaded benchmarks put the performance of the Ryzen 5 3600 above Intel’s 8-core, 16-thread Core i9-9900K and 8-core, 8-thread Core i7-9700K. The Ryzen 5 3600 earned a total score of 2,979, while its price equivalent Intel Core i5-9600K scored 2,681 points, a substantial performance difference.

The Ryzen 5 chip also does reasonably well in multi-threaded benchmarks, going toe-to-toe with Intel’s big hitters. While we aren’t sure of the results on these CPUMark tests indicate overclocked runs, it cannot be ruled out. However, no 3rd generation Ryzen chip is listed on Passmark’s “Overclocked CPU” performance leaderboard.

While the benchmark numbers are for the new Ryzen 5 3600 are quite exciting, they simply cannot be confirmed until the chip is launched on July 7. But still, seeing an AMD CPU outperforming an Intel processor in single-threaded performance, even if it is just a rumour, is quite exciting, and shows you how far the Ryzen series has come since its introduction in 2017.