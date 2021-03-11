English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

Netflix tests Mobile+ Plan in India at Rs 299 with HD streaming

The new Netflix Mobile+ plan can be accessed on a smartphone, tablet, PC, Mac, or Chromebook.

Moneycontrol News
March 11, 2021 / 07:53 PM IST

Netflix is testing a new mobile plan in India. The new plan, titled “Mobile+” will allow users to stream content in 720p high definition (HD). Netflix’s new Mobile+ plan will cost Rs 299 per month.

The new Netflix Mobile+ plan can also be accessed on a PC, Mac, or Chromebook. The new plan sits right in the middle of the Rs 199 Mobile-only plan and the Basic plan, both of which only offer access to content in 480p resolution. Netflix also has a Standard plan for Rs 649 that allows users to watch content in Full HD resolution.

Netflix told Gadget 360, “We launched the Mobile plan in India to make it easier for anyone with a smartphone to enjoy Netflix. We want to see if members like the added choice Mobile+ brings. We'll only roll it out long-term if they do.”

From the statement, it seems like the new plan will only be rolled out to a limited audience to test the waters before deciding on a wider rollout. Netflix previously launched a Rs 349 plan last year, although the plan was never adopted nationwide.

Unlike the Basic (Rs 499), Standard (Rs 649), and Premium (Rs 799) plans, the Mobile+ plan will not be accessible on TVs, it is meant for smartphones and computers. The Rs 299 plan will not support multiple screens simultaneously as well, making it ideal for an individual.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Netflix
first published: Mar 11, 2021 07:53 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | CM Uddhav Thackeray to announce Maharashtra lockdown decision in a few days; one year since WHO declared the pandemic

Coronavirus Essential | CM Uddhav Thackeray to announce Maharashtra lockdown decision in a few days; one year since WHO declared the pandemic

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.