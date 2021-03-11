Netflix tests Mobile+ Plan in India at Rs 299 with HD streaming

Netflix is testing a new mobile plan in India. The new plan, titled “Mobile+” will allow users to stream content in 720p high definition (HD). Netflix’s new Mobile+ plan will cost Rs 299 per month.

The new Netflix Mobile+ plan can also be accessed on a PC, Mac, or Chromebook. The new plan sits right in the middle of the Rs 199 Mobile-only plan and the Basic plan, both of which only offer access to content in 480p resolution. Netflix also has a Standard plan for Rs 649 that allows users to watch content in Full HD resolution.

Netflix told Gadget 360, “We launched the Mobile plan in India to make it easier for anyone with a smartphone to enjoy Netflix. We want to see if members like the added choice Mobile+ brings. We'll only roll it out long-term if they do.”

From the statement, it seems like the new plan will only be rolled out to a limited audience to test the waters before deciding on a wider rollout. Netflix previously launched a Rs 349 plan last year, although the plan was never adopted nationwide.

Unlike the Basic (Rs 499), Standard (Rs 649), and Premium (Rs 799) plans, the Mobile+ plan will not be accessible on TVs, it is meant for smartphones and computers. The Rs 299 plan will not support multiple screens simultaneously as well, making it ideal for an individual.