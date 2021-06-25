MSI GE76 Raider, GE66 Raider, GS66 Stealth launched in India with 11th Gen Intel GPU

MSI recently launched a number of new gaming notebooks in India. MSI also became the first laptop brand to release a machine with an 11th Gen Intel Core H series paired with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 GPU. The lineup includes flagship gaming laptops from the company’s Raider and Stealth series.

MSI GS66 Stealth, GE66 Raider, GE76 Raider Price in India

The GE76 Raider 11UH features a starting price of Rs 2,35,990 with the top-end model going for as high as Rs 3,91,990. The MSI GS66 Stealth 11UG price in India starts from Rs 2,07,990 and goes up to Rs 3,13,990. Lastly, the GE66 Raider will set you back Rs 2,23,990 or Rs 3,24,990, depending on which configuration you opt for. MSI’s latest gaming laptops will be available from June 24 on MSI brand stores and authorised sellers.

MSI GE76 Raider Specifications

The MSI GE76 Raider can be configured with up to an 11th Gen Intel Core i9 CPU paired with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 or RTX 3080 GPU, the latter of which features 16GB of GDDR6 VRAM. The notebook also offers up to 64GB of RAM and NVMe M.2 SSD storage. The GE76 Raider comes with a 17.3-inch Full HD (360Hz) or Quad HD (165Hz) IPS display. The laptop weighs 2.9kg and packs a massive 99.9 Whr battery.

MSI GE66 Raider Specifications

The MSI GE66 Raider can be configured with up to an 11th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU paired with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 or RTX 3080 GPU. The laptop also offers up to 64GB of RAM and NVMe M.2 SSD storage. The GE66 Raider sports a 15.6-inch Quad HD IPS display with 240Hz and 165Hz refresh rate options. It weighs 2.3 kg and packs a massive 99.9 Whr battery.

MSI GS66 Stealth Specifications

The MSI GS66 Stealth is powered by an 11Gen Intel Core i7 processor paired with an Nvidia RTX 3070 or 3080 GPU in Max-Q configuration. Additionally, the base variant comes with an RTX 3060 GPU. RAM and Storage options are similar to those on the GE76 Raider. The GS66 Stealth sports a 15.6-inch Quad HD IPS panel with a 165Hz refresh rate. It weighs 2.1kg and packs a 99.9 Whr battery.