    MSI gaming and creator laptops announced with 12th Gen Intel HX series processors

    Moneycontrol News
    June 10, 2022 / 04:14 PM IST

    MSI recently dropped several new high-performance laptops. The line-up included the MSI CreatorPro X17, Vector GP76 HX, Vector GP66 HX, Raider GE77 HX, Raider GE67 HX, and the desktop replacement MSI Titan GT77.

    The MSI Raider GE77 features a starting price of $2,600 (Roughly Rs 2,02,200), the MSI Raider GE67 price starts from $2,500 (Roughly Rs 1,94,400). MSI is yet to reveal the pricing of the CreatorPro X17, Vector GP76 HX, and Vector GP66 HX. You can check out the MSI Titan GT77’s pricing here.

    The new MSI gaming and creator laptops are equipped with the latest 12th Gen Intel HX series processors. Additionally, the gaming laptops also come with up to an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti laptop graphics card. Other features of the creator and gaming laptops in the line-up include Cherry MX switches and built-in colour calibration.

    Another prominent highlight among some of the gaming laptops released is the inclusion of a 240Hz Quad HD OLED display, which is an industry first. MSI is also providing gamers with the opportunity to take advantage of 250W power delivery to the CPU and GPU with the company's OverBoost technology.

    This is MSI’s third launch this year and aims to provide the most premium products to make the impossible possible. MSI has also confirmed that its new high-performance laptops will be making their way to India soon.

    Tags: #gaming laptops #Intel #MSI #NVIDIA
    first published: Jun 10, 2022 04:14 pm
