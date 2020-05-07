Motorola Razr 2019 sale on Flipkart on May 8 to offer Rs 10,000 cashback

Motorola is gearing up for its first sale of the Moto Razr 2019 in India. According to a Flipkart listing, the Motorola Razr will be available for purchase tomorrow (May 8).

Motorola Razr is priced at Rs 1,24,999. But, customers who buy the phone using Citibank credit or debit cards will be eligible for a Rs 10,000 cashback. Flipkart and Motorola are also offering No Cost EMI payment option, starting from Rs 5,209 per month.

Motorola launched its new Razr flip smartphone in India in March with the sale scheduled for April 2. However, the sale date was delayed due to the country’s extended lockdown. But with the Indian government relaxing the rules on delivery of non-essential goods, the company plans to begin the sale.

In the United States, Motorola is running a “buy one, get one free” promotion on the Motorola Razr with Verizon, which expires on May 10.

Motorola Razr Specifications

The Moto Razr 2019 is the world’s first flip smartphone and pays homage to the infamous Moto Razr flip phone.

The Motorola Razr 2019 is powered by a Snapdragon 710 SoC, which is a pretty dated mid-range chipset. The phone packs a 2,510 mAh battery capacity and supports 15W fast charging. The Motorola Razr runs on Android 9 Pie with the Android 10 update expected soon. It is available in a single 6GB RAM and 128GB storage configuration.

Moto Razr features a 6.2-inch FHD+ P-OLED display with a 21:9 aspect ratio and a second 2.7-inch G-OLED Quick View panel on the outside. The notch on the top of the main display houses a 5-megapixel camera sensor.

On the back, the new Moto Razr features a single 16-megapixel primary camera. Motorola has confirmed it is working on custom solutions to add for features to the second screen, which currently only supports notifications and playback controls.