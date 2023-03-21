Motorola announces new 8GB/128GB model of the Moto G32: All you need to know

The Moto G32 has got a new memory variant in India. The Moto G32 was first unveiled in India back in August 2022 in a single 4GB/64GB configuration. Now, nearly half a year later, the Motorola has unveiled a new memory option for the phone is available in India.

Moto G32 Price in India

The Moto G32 price in India is set at Rs 11,999 for the new 8GB/128GB model. The Moto G32 will be available for purchase in India through Flipkart starting from March 22 at 12:00 noon (IST). To recall, the price for the 4GB/64GB variant of the Moto G32 is set at Rs 10,499.

Moto G32 Specifications

The Moto G32 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC paired with 4GB of RAM. The phone also features 128GB of expandable storage. The Moto G32 packs a 5,000 mAh battery with 30W TurboPower charging support. The handset runs on Android 12 with Motorola’s near-stock MyUX skin on top, although the company has confirmed it will get the Android 13 update.

The Moto G32 sports a 6.5-inch FHD+ IPS LCD panel with a hole-punch camera cutout. The G32’s screen also opts for a 90Hz refresh rate and a 405 ppi pixel density. For optics, the G32 boasts a triple-camera setup on the back that includes a 50 MP primary sensor, an 8 MP ultrawide shooter, and a 2 MP macro unit.

On the front, the G32 gets a 16 MP selfie camera with a Quad Bayer filter. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, wi-fi, Bluetooth, NFC, a USB-C port, and more. The Moto G32 has dual stereo speakers with a headphone jack. The phone also comes with a side-mounted fingerprint reader and a water-repellent design. The Moto G32 is available in Satin Silver and Mineral Grey colours.