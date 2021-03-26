English
Moto G100, Moto G50 launched with 5G, 5,000 mAh battery: Check price, specifications

The Moto G100 is priced at EUR 499.99 (Roughly Rs 42,500) for the sole 8GB/128GB model.

Carlsen Martin
March 26, 2021 / 06:32 PM IST

Motorola just launched two new handsets for European markets. The Moto G100 and Moto G50 are designed for the mid-range and affordable segment, respectively. The two phones come with 5,000 mAh batteries, 5G connectivity, and near-stock Android 11 with My UX on top.

Moto G100 and Moto G50 Price 

The Moto G100 is priced at EUR 499.99 (Roughly Rs 42,500) for the sole 8GB/128GB model. The Moto G50’s price starts from EUR 229.99 (Roughly Rs 19,500). The G50 is available in two configurations – 4GB/64GB and 4GB/128GB.

Moto G100 Specs

The Moto G100 is powered by a Snapdragon 870 SoC paired with 8GB RAM. The phone features 128GB of internal storage that is expandable via a hybrid microSD card slot (up to 1TB). The Moto G100 sports a 6.7-inch FHD+ IPS LCD panel with a 90Hz refresh rate. The screen features a 21:9 aspect ratio and HDR10 support.

The Moto G100 boasts a quad-camera setup on the back with a 64, f/1.7 primary sensor. The other three cameras include a 16 MP, f/2.2 ultrawide lens, a 2 MP depth sensor with fixed focus, and a ToF module. On the front, the Moto G100 opts for a 16 MP selfie shooter and an 8 MP ultrawide snapper.

The phone packs a 5,000 mAh battery with a 20W TurboPower charging adapter bundled in the box. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, a headphone jack, and more. The phone also has a side-mounted fingerprint reader. The Moto G100 is available in Iridescent Ocean, Iridescent Sky, and Slate Grey colour options.

Moto_G50

Moto G50 Specs

The Moto G50 is powered by an entry-level Snapdragon 480 SoC paired with 4GB of RAM. The phone features up to 128GB of storage that is expandable via a microSD card slot (Up to 1TB). The Moto G50 sports a 6.5-inch FHD+ IPS panel with a 90Hz refresh rate. The phone packs a 5,000 mAh battery with 15W fast charging support.

On the back, the Moto G50 boasts a 48 MP primary camera, a 5 MP macro camera, and a 2 MP depth sensor. For selfies, the G50 uses a 13 MP front camera with an f/2.2 aperture. Connectivity options on the G50 include 5G, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, 4G, a headphone jack, USB Type-C port, and more. The devices come in Steel Grey and Aqua Green colours.
