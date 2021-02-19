Moto E7 Power launched in India with 5,000 mAh battery, MediaTek G25 SoC, Dual-camera setup: Check price, specs, availability

Motorola just dropped a new budget handset in India in its E series. The Moto E7 Power is an affordable smartphone that packs a MediaTek chipset, a sizeable battery, and a dual-camera setup.

Moto E7 Power Price

The Moto E7 Power’s price in India is set at Rs 7,499 for the base 2GB/32GB model while doubling the RAM and storage will set you back Rs 8,299. The Moto E7 Power arrives in Tahiti Blue and Coral Red colour options. The phone will go on sale from February 26 at 12:00 pm (IST) through Flipkart and leading retail stores.

Moto E7 Power Specs

The Moto E7 Power is equipped with a MediaTek G25 SoC paired with up to 4GB of RAM. The phone arrives with up to 64GB of storage that is expandable up to 1TB via microSD card slot. The Moto E7 Power packs a 5,000 mAh battery, which Motorola claims can deliver up to two days of battery life on a single charge, although the phone supports slower 10W charging.

The Moto E7 Power sports a 6.5-inch Max Vision HD+ IPS LCD panel with a 20:9 aspect ratio and 269ppi pixel density. For optics, the Moto E7 Power gets a dual-camera setup on the back with a 13 MP, f/2.0 primary sensor and a 2 MP, f/2.4 macro camera. On the front, the Moto E7 Power’s waterdrop notch houses a 5 MP, f/2.2 selfie camera.

Motorola’s budget handset features a plastic build with an IP52 water-repellent design. Connectivity options on the device include 4G LTE, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi, USB Type-C, headphone jack, and more.