M&M-owned Peugeot Motorcycles showcases 300cc concept bikes at Paris Motor Show

A 70-year hiatus for Peugeot Motorcycles ended with the Paris Motor Show 2018 when the company displayed two new concept motorcycles: the P2x Roadster and P2x Café Racer.

Peugeot Motorcycles was bought by Mahindra & Mahindra back in 2015 and was known mainly for its scooters in Europe. The two new motorcycle concepts seem to be based on the Mahindra Mojo with a lot of components pointing in that direction.

The concepts stay true to their name in the way they have been designed -- a modern take on a retro motorcycle. Both bikes look similar, except for the rear seat cowl, low clip-on handlebars and alloy wheels instead of spokes on the P2x Café Racer.

Both concepts receive LED headlamps, switchgear, upside down forks, twin muffler design and petal disc brakes, all reminiscent of the Mahindra Mojo. But unlike the Mojos rear monoshock, the P2x's receive dual rear shock absorbers sourced from Gabriel. Both bikes will feature channel ABS (anti-lock brakes).

Further, both bikes sport a 5-inch TFT display with GPS navigation and the I-Connect system for smartphone connectivity. The concepts' design comes at a time when the neo-retro theme for motorcycles seems to be on the rise again with Husqvarna's 401 and 701 Svartpilen and Vitpilen also designed along similar lines.

As for the engine, Peugeot hasn't shared many details except for the fact that it is a 300cc single-cylinder DOHC liquid-cooled oil-burner. If it is -- and it does look like it is -- the same as the Mojo engine, power figures will be around 27 hp and 30 Nm of torque. There is some talk however that the ex-Mahindra Racing team, now part of Peugeot Motorcycles, has developed this platform even further and will comply with Euro-VI emission norms.

The company has also been fairly tight-lipped about where the motorcycles will be produced. The India Chakan facility is not completely off the table yet, but it was made clear that the focus will be on the European market, at least in the beginning.

The P2x Roadster and P2x Café Racer are set to be ready for sale in 2020 in Europe along with a 125cc engine variant, also heavily targeted for the European market.