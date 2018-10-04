App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Oct 04, 2018 01:03 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

M&M-owned Peugeot Motorcycles showcases 300cc concept bikes at Paris Motor Show

The concepts stay true to their name in the way they have been designed -- a modern take on a retro motorcycle.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

A 70-year hiatus for Peugeot Motorcycles ended with the Paris Motor Show 2018 when the company displayed two new concept motorcycles: the P2x Roadster and P2x Café Racer.

Peugeot Motorcycles was bought by Mahindra & Mahindra back in 2015 and was known mainly for its scooters in Europe. The two new motorcycle concepts seem to be based on the Mahindra Mojo with a lot of components pointing in that direction.

The concepts stay true to their name in the way they have been designed -- a modern take on a retro motorcycle. Both bikes look similar, except for the rear seat cowl, low clip-on handlebars and alloy wheels instead of spokes on the P2x Café Racer.

Both concepts receive LED headlamps, switchgear, upside down forks, twin muffler design and petal disc brakes, all reminiscent of the Mahindra Mojo. But unlike the Mojos rear monoshock, the P2x's receive dual rear shock absorbers sourced from Gabriel. Both bikes will feature channel ABS (anti-lock brakes).

related news

Further, both bikes sport a 5-inch TFT display with GPS navigation and the I-Connect system for smartphone connectivity. The concepts' design comes at a time when the neo-retro theme for motorcycles seems to be on the rise again with Husqvarna's 401 and 701 Svartpilen and Vitpilen also designed along similar lines.

As for the engine, Peugeot hasn't shared many details except for the fact that it is a 300cc single-cylinder DOHC liquid-cooled oil-burner. If it is -- and it does look like it is -- the same as the Mojo engine, power figures will be around 27 hp and 30 Nm of torque. There is some talk however that the ex-Mahindra Racing team, now part of Peugeot Motorcycles, has developed this platform even further and will comply with Euro-VI emission norms.

The company has also been fairly tight-lipped about where the motorcycles will be produced. The India Chakan facility is not completely off the table yet, but it was made clear that the focus will be on the European market, at least in the beginning.

The P2x Roadster and P2x Café Racer are set to be ready for sale in 2020 in Europe along with a 125cc engine variant, also heavily targeted for the European market.
First Published on Oct 4, 2018 01:03 pm

tags #Auto #Mahindra & Mahindra #Paris Motor Show #Peugeot Motorcycles #Technology

most popular

Chanda Kochhar: A look at the career and controversial exit of ICICI Bank CEO and MD

Chanda Kochhar: A look at the career and controversial exit of ICICI Bank CEO and MD

Petrol prices at record high in India: Check how much it costs around the world

Petrol prices at record high in India: Check how much it costs around the world

Big bank scams: 13 frauds that shook the Indian financial sector

Big bank scams: 13 frauds that shook the Indian financial sector

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.