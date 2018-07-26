MIT's self-powered cell-sized robots could relay data from human body, pipelines

Researchers at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) have revealed its latest robots which are so small and light that they can actually float in the air “indefinitely”.

The team of researchers managed to do this by attaching 2D electronics to colloids that are tiny particles, measuring around one-billionth to one-millionth of a meter.

As per a report by TechCrunch, the size of these robots is almost the size of a human egg cell. These tiny systems are self-powered with no need for a battery, thanks to the addition of photodiode semiconductors. The system itself converts light into a small electrical charge which is good enough to keep the environmental sensors of the device running, while it continues to store onboard information.

MIT plans for these robots include sending them to spots and places tough to penetrate or reach otherwise and to monitor environments. Pipelines and the human body – these are the two places MIT plans to explore using these compact robots.

The researchers hope to lay groundwork for devices that could be dispersed to carry out diagnostic journeys through anything, from the human digestive system to oil and gas pipelines.

These robots are empowered with the capability to collect critical information using the sensors, which can be downloaded from the system and analysed for future purpose.