Last Updated : Jul 26, 2018 03:56 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

MIT's self-powered cell-sized robots could relay data from human body, pipelines

These robots can reach spots and places tough to penetrate or reach otherwise and can also monitor environments and collect information   

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Researchers at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) have revealed its latest robots which are so small and light that they can actually float in the air “indefinitely”.

The team of researchers managed to do this by attaching 2D electronics to colloids that are tiny particles, measuring around one-billionth to one-millionth of a meter.

Optical images show circuits made by the research team, attached to particles just a few hundred nanometers across|MIT

As per a report by TechCrunch, the size of these robots is almost the size of a human egg cell. These tiny systems are self-powered with no need for a battery, thanks to the addition of photodiode semiconductors. The system itself converts light into a small electrical charge which is good enough to keep the environmental sensors of the device running, while it continues to store onboard information.

Diagram illustrates the design of the tiny devices, which are designed to be able to float freely in liquid or air|MIT

MIT plans for these robots include sending them to spots and places tough to penetrate or reach otherwise and to monitor environments. Pipelines and the human body – these are the two places MIT plans to explore using these compact robots.

The researchers hope to lay groundwork for devices that could be dispersed to carry out diagnostic journeys through anything, from the human digestive system to oil and gas pipelines.

These robots are empowered with the capability to collect critical information using the sensors, which can be downloaded from the system and analysed for future purpose.
First Published on Jul 26, 2018 03:56 pm

tags #science #Technology #Trending News #world

