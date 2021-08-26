MARKET NEWS

Microsoft's Panos Panay promoted to senior leadership team

Panos Panay is now part of the team that advises Satya Nadella

Moneycontrol News
August 26, 2021 / 02:26 PM IST
Windows will have a seat on the leadership table for the first time since 2018

Windows will have a seat on the leadership table for the first time since 2018

Since the exit of Terry Myerson, ex-Windows and Devices Lead and Executive Vice President in 2018, a pivotal executive for Windows hasn't held a senior leadership position within Microsoft under new CEO Satya Nadella.

This was largely due to Nadella's focus on Cloud and it's future but that has changed over the last couple of years. With the launch of Windows 11, Microsoft seems to have renewed focus on the operating system and Panos Panay's promotion to the senior leadership confirms that theory.

It will be the first time in three years that a Windows and Devices head will have a seat on the senior leadership table that advises Satya Nadella. Panay will take up a new role as Executive Vice President within the company structure along with his current status as Windows and devices boss.

Under Panay, Microsoft's Surface Hardware division has grown into a billion-dollar business and Windows 11 is a drastic overhaul of the core user interface and experience since Windows 8 back in 2012. With him now advising Nadella directly, it could mean a larger focus on Microsoft's hardware and software divisions.

We saw a similar boost in investment and ethos with Xbox, once Xbox boss Phil Spencer joined the senior team. Windows and by extension, Surface may see similar investment and cultural boost.

The main business at Microsoft still appears to be largely cloud-driven and that can be seen in the heavy investment in Xbox Game Pass and Cloud Gaming in recent years. It will be interesting to see the future of Windows and original hardware and where it goes.
Tags: #Microsoft #Panos Panay #Satya Nadella #Windows
first published: Aug 26, 2021 02:26 pm

