MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

Microsoft will be redesigning some system apps for Windows 11

Microsoft's new Fluent Design language will feature prominently in Windows 11

Moneycontrol News
July 25, 2021 / 11:54 AM IST
Microsoft's new Fluent Design language will feature prominently in Windows 11

Microsoft's new Fluent Design language will feature prominently in Windows 11

Windows 11 will adopt Microsoft's Fluent Design language, which the company says will be a cleaner and more intuitive language that will offer consistency and smooth out the rough edges.

The goal is to make the new interface feel, "more human and approachable," Microsoft says it will even increase your productivity and multitasking experience.

While we have already seen some aspects of this design seep in to the interface in the form of rounded edges and a centrally aligned start menu, the system apps are also getting a new coat of paint.

As reported on by WindowsLatest, Microsoft's Calculator will be getting a new look with unifying rounded corners and transparency. Microsoft will also be adding a lot of customisation options to the app.

PowerToys are Windows utilities that allows users granular control over various aspects of the Operating System. Microsoft has confirmed that these tools will also receive a facelift and be unified under the new interface.

Close
The goal is to make an interface that is welcoming to the user and by extension makes the operating system simpler to use. Windows 10 already took a lot of strides in this direction and now Windows 11 looks like a refinement of those ideas.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Microsoft #Windows 11
first published: Jul 25, 2021 11:54 am

Must Listen

The Private Market Show | Angel Investing from a founder's lens

The Private Market Show | Angel Investing from a founder's lens

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.