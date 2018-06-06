Microsoft tests undersea data center, claims it could provide internet connectivity for years

Microsoft on Wednesday tested an undersea data center, which the technology giant claims is quick to deploy and could provide internet connectivity for years.

Microsoft carried out this test using technologies generally used by submarines. These data center can deliver quick cloud services to coastal cities.

For now, Microsoft has set up experimental data center which is fitted under a shipping container-size prototype. The prototype has been set up near Scotland's Orkney Islands.

Setting up such data centers could lead to fast and smooth internet connectivity, an improved video viewing and gaming experience.

In a blog post by Microsoft: “Project Natick’s 40-foot long Northern Isles datacentre is loaded with 12 racks containing a total of 864 servers and associated cooling system infrastructure. The data centre was assembled and tested in France. Later the data centre was shipped to Scotland on a flatbed truck. There it was attached to a ballast-filled triangular base for deployment on the seabed."

The data center was towed out to sea partially submerged and cradled by winches and cranes between the pontoons of an industrial catamaran-like gantry barge, according to Microsoft.

At the deployment site, a remotely operated vehicle retrieved a cable containing the fibre optic and power wiring from the seafloor and brought it to the surface where it was checked and attached to the data center before switching it on.