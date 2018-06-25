Microsoft mulls Snapdragon 1000 for future AR and VR devices

If the latest rumours are to be believed, Snapdragon 1000 will be featured in upcoming AR and VR devices and even desktops. A new job posting by Qualcomm says that it is looking for an engineer who can work on Qualcomm Snapdragon chipsets on the desktop, Andromeda and Hololens AR, VR products in Audio, Video, Display and Camera.

In recent times, Qualcomm has made it pretty clear that they intend to bring its products into x86 PCs. ASUS 'Primus', a device based on Windows featuring Architecting a Smarter World (ARM) is already in the production stage. According to a GSMArena report, Qualcomm recently posted an opening for an engineer well versed in operations on Qualcomm Snapdragon for various devices. The posting read, "Microsoft Windows Multimedia Project Engineer Oversee and manage all test operations on Qualcomm Snapdragon premium tier chipset SDM845 and SDM1000 for desktop, Andromeda and Hololens AR/VR/mixed reality products in Audio, Video, Display and Camera."

According to the job posting, it is clearly evident that Qualcomm is working on Snapdragon 850 and Snapdragon 100- more powerful variants of Snapdragon 835. It is evident that Qualcomm seems to be eager to enter the ARM line-up for Windows use. The Snapdragon 1000 will have a more powerful 12W package along with the original 6.5W TDP version.

Snapdragon 1000 may soon feature in upcoming AR, VR devices and surprisingly also in desktops. It is clear that the Snapdragon 1000 or a similar chip will be seen in a future Intel NUC. Another important thing to be noted is the mention of 'Andromeda'- a foldable display tablet-style device project which was rumoured to be scrapped. It appears that the project may not have been scrapped after all.