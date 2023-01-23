Microsoft is shutting down social VR platform Altspace VR

(Image Courtesy: Altspace VR)

Altspace VR, the company that pioneered social Virtual Reality (VR) before Metaverse was a thing, has announced that it will be shutting down the platform on March 10, 2023.

Founded in 2013, the company was close to shutting down in 2017 before Microsoft swooped in and bought it.

Unfortunately, this time it looks like the platform is gone for good, and Microsoft will be moving resources from the platform to Microsoft Mesh, which is the Redmond tech giant's mixed reality platform.

Altspace VR put up a sunset notice on its website, where it mentions that they see an, "opportunity for VR expanding beyond consumer into business," and the new goal is to focus on, "a more open, accessible, and secure version of immersive experiences in the metaverse."

In the near-term, Altspace VR will be focusing on "workplace experiences," and will work together with their community to, "deliver a foundation that enables security, trust and compliance.”

"We look forward to what is to come, including our launch of Microsoft Mesh, a new platform for connection and collaboration, starting by enabling workplaces around the world," the company said in the announcement.