Microsoft is modernising right click context menus in Windows 11

Microsoft is updating the classic right-click menu with more options

As reported on by Windows Latest, Microsoft is updating the classic right-click context menus in Windows 11. This change will affect UWP and Win32 applications.

Its worth noting that Microsoft hasn't nailed down the final features and design just yet and for older applications it has included a "Show more options" toggle in the right-click menu, that gives users the ability to access the old right-click menu with more familiar options.

The modern menu places many commonly used options such as cut, copy, paste, delete and rename on the top, represented with easy to understand icons. This reduces clutter and frees up space in the menu for more options. Microsoft will also club "open" and "open with" together for future updates. After some feedback from the Insiders, the company has restored the "refresh" option.

Applications that rely on the older Windows APIs are fully supported and will work with Windows 11 right out of the box.

All of this results in a sleeker, modern looking menu that fits well with the rest of the UI design. Another big change is that the "Share" menu is no longer exclusive to UWP applications, with Windows 11, that functionality has been extended to Win32 applications as well.