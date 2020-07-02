Microsoft announces new streamlined design for the iconic Windows 10 Start Menu

Microsoft is beta testing a new Start Menu for Windows 10, which will feature a more streamlined design. The US-based software giant confirmed that the refreshed design is already being made available to Windows 10 testers.

Microsoft explained in a blog post; “We are freshening up the Start menu with a more streamlined design that removes the solid colour backplates behind the logos in the apps list and applies a uniform, partially transparent background to the tiles.”

The company is experimenting with changing the way Live Tiles and apps look in the Start Menu. Microsoft says that this design will “create a beautiful stage for your apps.” The reduction in the colour of the blocky tiled interface on the Start Menu should make looking for apps and the interface for user-friendly for the average user.

The new Start Menu design also comes in both light and dark themes. Users can also apply a splash of colour to the Start Menu by picking an accent colour – “Settings > Personalization > Colour”. This will “elegantly apply your accent colour to the Start frame and tiles.”

The new look for the Start Menu is being tested in the Dev Channel of the Windows Insider Program, which means average users may have to wait till later this year to experience it. Microsoft has also said that it will initially roll out the new Start Menu to some beta testers to quickly identify issues that may impact performance and reliability.