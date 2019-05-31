App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : May 31, 2019 06:36 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

McAfee collaborates with Amazon Web Services to bring enhanced database security to the cloud

The new product delivers real-time visibility into virtually all database activity, including local privileged user access.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

McAfee, the device-to-cloud cybersecurity company, announced McAfee Database Security for Amazon Relational Database Service (Amazon RDS), strengthening the company’s relationship with Amazon Web Services (AWS) and shared commitment to offer cloud-based security solutions. This new product delivers real-time visibility into virtually all database activity, including local privileged user access and offers the ability to monitor and thwart sophisticated attacks from within the database. This cloud-based security product advances McAfee’s device-to-cloud strategy by taking a best-in-class database security solution and extending it to customer cloud deployments to Amazon RDS.

As organizations migrate to the cloud for their mission critical applications, they often have hundreds or thousands of databases in the cloud. One of the biggest concerns customers have in migrating database workloads to the cloud is inadvertently losing the controls they might have on-premises. McAfee makes it even easier for AWS customers to demonstrate compliance to auditors and protect critical database assets. With McAfee, users can benefit from real-time protection for database workloads migrated to Amazon RDS while monitoring databases on-premises, all within the same product.

“We universally hear from our broad customer base that they need to fortify their cloud database deployments with strong security tools, similar to how McAfee has always done with on-premises databases,” said Anand Ramanathan, vice president of enterprise products, McAfee. “By working with AWS, we are helping to facilitate our customers’ cloud journeys by pairing the security pedigree of McAfee with Amazon RDS. AWS customers can now gain access to McAfee Database Security to add an additional layer of security and rapidly implement critical workflows.”

Close

“We’re delighted to see the launch of McAfee Database Security for Amazon RDS, providing enterprises the ability to continue their journey to the cloud with an additional layer of security,” said Sailesh Krishnamurthy, General Manager, Aurora, MySQL, and MariaDB, Amazon Web Services, Inc. “Customers using Amazon RDS will now be able to automate time-consuming tasks so they are free to focus on the performance, availability, and compatibility of their applications.”

related news

McAfee Database Security for Amazon RDS can be enabled with just a few clicks on any instance of Amazon Aurora with PostgreSQL compatibility, with additional Amazon RDS database engines to follow.
First Published on May 31, 2019 06:36 pm

tags #BankingTech #BFSITech #fintech #Technology

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.