McAfee collaborates with Amazon Web Services to bring enhanced database security to the cloud

McAfee, the device-to-cloud cybersecurity company, announced McAfee Database Security for Amazon Relational Database Service (Amazon RDS), strengthening the company’s relationship with Amazon Web Services (AWS) and shared commitment to offer cloud-based security solutions. This new product delivers real-time visibility into virtually all database activity, including local privileged user access and offers the ability to monitor and thwart sophisticated attacks from within the database. This cloud-based security product advances McAfee’s device-to-cloud strategy by taking a best-in-class database security solution and extending it to customer cloud deployments to Amazon RDS.

As organizations migrate to the cloud for their mission critical applications, they often have hundreds or thousands of databases in the cloud. One of the biggest concerns customers have in migrating database workloads to the cloud is inadvertently losing the controls they might have on-premises. McAfee makes it even easier for AWS customers to demonstrate compliance to auditors and protect critical database assets. With McAfee, users can benefit from real-time protection for database workloads migrated to Amazon RDS while monitoring databases on-premises, all within the same product.

“We universally hear from our broad customer base that they need to fortify their cloud database deployments with strong security tools, similar to how McAfee has always done with on-premises databases,” said Anand Ramanathan, vice president of enterprise products, McAfee. “By working with AWS, we are helping to facilitate our customers’ cloud journeys by pairing the security pedigree of McAfee with Amazon RDS. AWS customers can now gain access to McAfee Database Security to add an additional layer of security and rapidly implement critical workflows.”

“We’re delighted to see the launch of McAfee Database Security for Amazon RDS, providing enterprises the ability to continue their journey to the cloud with an additional layer of security,” said Sailesh Krishnamurthy, General Manager, Aurora, MySQL, and MariaDB, Amazon Web Services, Inc. “Customers using Amazon RDS will now be able to automate time-consuming tasks so they are free to focus on the performance, availability, and compatibility of their applications.”

McAfee Database Security for Amazon RDS can be enabled with just a few clicks on any instance of Amazon Aurora with PostgreSQL compatibility, with additional Amazon RDS database engines to follow.