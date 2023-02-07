What is Bard? How is it different from ChatGPT? All you must know about Google's AI service

Google has unveiled an experimental conversation AI service and named it Bard. The Bard AI comes as a result of immense pressure on the search giant to catch up to Open AI’s popular chatbot ChatGPT, which is backed by one of Google's biggest rivals, Microsoft.

What is Bard?

Bard is an experimental conversation AI service that is powered by LaMDA (Language Model for Dialogue Applications). It draws on information from the Web to provide fresh, high-quality responses to queries.

How does Bard work?

Bard is powered by LaMDA, a large language model that was developed and released by Google in 2021. Google CEO Sundar Pichai said the company will initially release Bard on a 'lightweight' version of LaMDA that would require significantly less computing power, enabling it to scale to more users and seek more feedback.

Pichai said the new AI-powered features in its search engine would distill complex information and multiple perspectives into simple formats. For example, the blog post notes that Bard can help explain new discoveries from NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope to a nine-year-old.

Difference between Bard AI and ChatGPT

Microsoft recently announced plans to invest $10 billion into OpenAI to propel the success of ChatGPT and integrate it into the software giant’s Bing search engine. While it is too early to tell if Google’s Bard AI can take on ChatGPT, there are some stand-out differences between the two artificial intelligence-driven services.

Google's Language Model for Dialogue Applications (LaMDA) draws information from the Web to provide responses. ChatGPT, on the other hand, can only access information from up until 2021. This could give Bard an edge in answering questions about more recent events. In a blogpost, Pichai said Bard "draws on information from the Web to provide fresh, high-quality responses".

ChatGPT is open to the public for free, although there is a paid version of the service called ChatGPT Plus. But Bard is open only to a handful of "trusted testers" and will be released to the general public in the coming weeks.

Bard is an experimental AI service created by Google. ChatGPT, on the other hand, was created by a startup AI research company called Open AI. However, Open AI recently received $10 billion from software giant Microsoft to integrate ChatGPT in its Bing search engine.

Why Bard now?

Google has been under immense pressure since the release of ChatGPT in November, which managed to amass more than a million users in less than a week on its release. The popular chatbot by Open AI also became the fastest growing app in the world, reaching 100 million users within two months of its launch. The chatbot easily surpassed the likes of TikTok, which took nine months to cross the 100 million mark.

Google already holds the biggest search engine in the world and looks to capitalize on the success of AI chatbot services with the quick introduction of Bard. Pichai also stressed on how they re-oriented the company around AI six years ago and have been using AI to improve their search engine for several years. However, ChatGPT has the potential to become an absolute game changer when it comes to finding information online, prompting Google to take quick action, according to reports.

