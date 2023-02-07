 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
What is Bard? How is it different from ChatGPT? All you must know about Google's AI service

Carlsen Martin
Feb 07, 2023 / 09:45 AM IST

Google has unveiled 'Bard' - an AI conversation service to take on ChatGPT

Google has unveiled an experimental conversation AI service and named it Bard. The Bard AI comes as a result of immense pressure on the search giant to catch up to Open AI’s popular chatbot ChatGPT, which is backed by one of Google's biggest rivals, Microsoft.

What is Bard?

Bard is an experimental conversation AI service that is powered by LaMDA (Language Model for Dialogue Applications). It draws on information from the Web to provide fresh, high-quality responses to queries.

How does Bard work?