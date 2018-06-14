App
Last Updated : Jun 14, 2018 10:15 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Mahindra Electric to partner with fleet operators, cab aggregators to increase EV sales

Last year, the company sold 4,000 electric vehicles, of which 1,300 were passenger cars

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Mahindra Electric Mobility on Wednesday said it will partner with fleet operators and cab aggregators like Zoomcar, Ola and Uber, to shore up sales of its electric passenger vehicles.

The company aims to double the sales of its electric vehicles through these partnerships, the company's Chief Executive Officer Mahesh Babu told Mint.

Babu also said that sales of electric passenger vehicles have not been growing, unlike those of commercial vehicles, adding that it was expected to be easier to sell battery-operated passenger vehicles to fleet operators and cab aggregators than to individuals.

Last year, the company sold 4,000 electric vehicles, of which 1,300 were passenger cars.

Mahindra Electric recently tied up with Zoomcar India for its electric passenger vehicles. The Bengaluru-based self-drive company is looking to increase the size of its fleet to 2,000 electric cars by the end the year from the 300 it has now.
First Published on Jun 14, 2018 10:15 pm

