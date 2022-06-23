English
    Logitech launches G413 SE Mechanical keyboard in India

    The G413 SE comes in two variants, full size and tenkeyless

    Moneycontrol News
    June 23, 2022 / 01:54 PM IST
    (Image Courtesy: Logitech)

    Logitech G, a dedicated gaming brand formed by Logitech, has announced the launch of its G413 SE mechanical gaming keyboard in India. The keyboard will be available in both full-size and TKL (Tenkeyless) variants, and the company says they are equipped with gaming-grade mechanical switches, and durable PBT keycaps.

    Both variants feature tactile mechanical switches, and Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) keycaps. PBT is a durable material that is used for premium keycaps, to guard against the possibility of wear and tear. PBT plastics also do not turn yellow to exposure of ultraviolet light over time, like the normal ABS (Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene) keycaps do.

    Logitech says the keyboard features, "white LED lighting and a black-brushed aluminum-magnesium alloy top case as the keyboard’s backbone", which gives the whole design a minimalist, stripped-down aesthetic.

    “We spent a lot of time carefully designing keyboards that deliver advanced performance with just the right feature set,” said Roopak Krishnan, Head of Marketing and Category, Logitech India.

    “Made with strong, durable materials and high-performance features, these keyboards are an excellent option for gamers who want a mechanical keyboard at a great price,” Krishnan added.

    The Logitech G413 SE is available for purchase at leading online retailers and offline, priced at Rs 6,995 for the full-size variant, and Rs 5,995 for the TKL variant.
    Jun 23, 2022
