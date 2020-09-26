LinkedIn adds disappearing "stories" feature in a bid to become friendlier social network

Professional social network LinkedIn rolled out several new features on September 24 that are part of a redesign as it tries to distinguish itself from several new startups in the space. The "stories" feature which has been added is popular with users of applications like Instagram and Snapchat.

The company has been experimenting with its version of stories since February and tested it in Brazil in April, the Wall Street Journal reported.

New platforms like Upstream and Clubhouse which offer an alternative experience to LinkedIn have challenged the Microsoft social network's dominance over the summer.

LinkedIn's stories allows users to post videos, images or text on their profiles, which disappear after 24 hours. In internal tests, users tend to share work moments like a new work-from-home desk setup, to show how they work and to publicize product launches, said Kiran Prasad, vice president of product at the company, according to the report.

Other design updates include using a broader range of illustrations around the site and adding animation to icons. The feature may not be of help to younger generations who embrace LinkedIn and may feel like a distraction, experts say in the report.

"Because LinkedIn is highly focused on career, it’ll never have that true social network feel," said Jack Appleby, a social media strategist told the WSJ. "Most people don’t feel safe being candid on LinkedIn and that’ll likely be true when we consider if we’d actually post a LinkedIn story."