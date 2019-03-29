LG G8 ThinQ price revealed: Here's how it compares to the Samsung Galaxy S10

The Samsung Galaxy S10 and LG G8 ThinQ are built to provide users with the pen-ultimate smartphone experience. Both phones are equipped with top-of-the-line hardware and feature several improvements from their last generation counterparts.

With the US launch price of the LG G8 ThinQ announced at approximately USD 820 (Approx. – Rs 57,000), it doesn’t come anywhere close to the S10 Plus, which retails at a USD 1,000 (Price in India – Rs 73,900). But comparing the Galaxy S10 which is equally priced at USD 800 might just make for an excellent flagship battle.

Performance

When it comes to performance, both the G8 and S10 set the bar quite high. The G8 ThinQ runs on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC, while Samsung’s Exynos 9820 chipset powers the S10. The Snapdragon 855 chipset on the G8 ThinQ however does hold the upper hand against the Exynos 9820 on the S10 .

Design and Display

The display on both the S10 and G8 are similarly sized. Both phones also feature OLED panels with Quad HD+ resolution, but unlike the G8 which only features HDR10, the Galaxy S10 comes with HDR10+. But that isn’t just about it; the Galaxy S10 also features an Infinity-O display that hides the front camera in a hole on the screen. When it comes to design, the Galaxy S10 features a completely refreshed design, while the LG G8 looks more like a polished G7 with its large notch.

Camera

While LG does deserve some points for its strong dual-front camera setup, especially considering the second time of flight (ToF) camera will provide excellent depth and improve AR experiences on the phone. However, the Galaxy S10’s rear camera setup is the same as the Galaxy S10 Plus, which has already earned a 109 score on DxOMark, making it the second-best camera in the world. This is not to say that LG’s G8 features a poor camera setup, it’s just that the Galaxy S10 is far better at this point, at least in terms of photography.

New Features

The Galaxy S10 brings an ultra-sonic fingerprint sensor and reverse wireless charging to the table, while LG’s standout features include gesture control, a display that toggles as an earpiece speaker and vein unlock, which lets you unlock your phone with your phone. Of the two, LG’s features seem more innovative.

Verdict

To conclude, while the LG G8 offers better performance and may have a few new features, the average user won’t notice any difference in performance. Also, features like gesture control and vein unlock tend to lose their novelty over time. On the other hand, the S10’s excellent camera and revamped design coupled with the improved in-display fingerprint sensor make it a far more complete overall offering.