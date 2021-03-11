English
LG announces Android 11 update schedule for Europe

The LG Velvet 5G will be among the first to receive the update in April 2021.

Moneycontrol News
March 11, 2021 / 06:03 PM IST

LG recently announced a timeline for the Android 11 rollout on LG devices in European markets. LG has often been late to the party when it comes to updating the latest Android operating system. And from the recent list shared by LG Germany, things don’t look to be changing any time soon.

As per LG’s German website, the South Korean smartphone maker is testing Android 11 on several devices, including the LG Velvet, LG G8X ThinQ, LG G8S ThinQ, LG Wing, LG K52, and LG K42. The LG Velvet 5G will be among the first to receive the update in April 2021.

According to a report by GSMArena, the Android 11 update has already been rolled out to the LG Wing in South Korea and some LG V60 units in the US. The LG G8X, Velvet 4G, and G8S will be next in line to receive the update in Q3, 2021.

The other three devices to receive the update in the fourth quarter of 2021 will be the LG Wing, LG K52, and LG K42. However, by the fourth quarter, Android 11 itself will be over a year old. The list uploaded by LG Germany also suggests that if you are using any other LG device in Europe, it will not receive an Android 11 update.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #LG #smartphones
first published: Mar 11, 2021 06:03 pm

