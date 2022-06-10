English
    Lenovo Tab P12 Pro tablet, Lenovo Yoga AIO 7 desktop launched in India: All you need to now

    The Lenovo Tab P12 Pro price in India is set at Rs 69,999 for the sole 8GB/256GB model. The Lenovo Yoga AIO 7 desktop is priced at Rs 1,71,990 in India.

    Moneycontrol News
    June 10, 2022 / 05:35 PM IST

    Lenovo recently announced a new tablet and all-in-one desktop in India. The Lenovo Tab P12 Pro and Lenovo Yoga AIO 7 are the latest additions to the company’s portfolio in India.

    Lenovo Tab P12 Pro Price in India

    The Lenovo Tab P12 Pro price in India is set at Rs 69,999 for the sole 8GB/256GB model. The Tab P12 Pro is available for purchase on Lenovo.com, Amazon, and Lenovo exclusive stores.

    Lenovo Yoga AIO 7 Price in India

    The Lenovo Yoga AIO 7 desktop is priced at Rs 1,71,990 in India. It will be available for purchase through Lenovo.com and Amazon. The desktop is available in a single Cloud Grey colour option.

    Lenovo Tab P12 Pro Specifications

    The Lenovo Tab P12 Pro is powered by the Snapdragon 870 SoC paired with 8GB of RAM. The Tab P12 Pro also comes with 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage that is expandable up to 1TB. The Lenovo Tab P12 Pro packs a 10,200mAh battery that the company claims can deliver up to 14.6 hours for streaming online videos.

    The Tab P12 Pro sports a 12.6-inch QHD+ AMOLED display with a 2,560x1,600 pixels resolution and a 16:10 aspect ratio. The screen comes with 107 percent NTSC and Dolby Vision support as well as 400 nits of brightness. The Tab P12 Pro also boasts SLS surround sound JBL speakers, quad audio channels, and Dolby Atmos support.

    Tab 12 Pro

    Lenovo’s latest tablet runs Android 11, although the company confirmed that the tablet would support the later versions of the OS, presumably Android 12.  The Pad P12 Pro opts for an 8 MP selfie camera and a 13 MP primary rear camera with a 5 MP ultrawide shooter as well. The tablet is also being coupled with the Lenovo Precision Pen 3 stylus in India.

    Lenovo Yoga AIO 7 Specifications

    The Lenovo Yoga AIO 7 desktop is powered by an AMD Ryzen 7 5800H CPU with 8GB of RAM. The desktop also packs an AMD Radeon RX 6600M GPU and a 1TB SSD. It also boots Windows 11 and comes with JBL Harman-certified stereo speakers. The all-in-one desktop boasts a 27-inch IPS touchscreen with 4K resolution and 100 percent sRGB coverage. The Yoga AIO 7 comes with a removable 5 MP camera that can be attached to the top of the desktop.
