Lenovo K10 Note and A6 Note specs confirmed through Flipkart listing

Lenovo is set to make a comeback in the Indian smartphone market with the launch of three new devices at different price segments. While the Lenovo Z6 Pro is set to rival the likes of the Asus 6z and Redmi K20 Pro, the company is releasing to other devices enter India’s affordable and mid-range smartphone market.

The Lenovo A6 Note and K10 Note are scheduled to drop in India’s price-sensitive smartphone market space. Specs of the two devices recently surfaced via a Flipkart listing. Here’s everything confirmed about the Lenovo A6 Note and K10 Note:

K10 Note

Lenovo K10 Note will likely debut in the country’s competitive sub-15K market. The device sports an FHD+ LCD panel with a waterdrop notch that houses a 16-megapixel front camera. The smartphone will run on the Snapdragon 710 SoC coupled with up to 6GB or 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB or 256GB of in-built storage. The device is powered by a 4,050 mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging.

The phone packs a rear-mounted fingerprint reader with a triple camera setup on the back. The K10 Note is equipped with a 16-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture, an 8-megapixel telephoto lens with f/2.4 aperture and a 5-megapixel depth shooter with f/2.2 aperture for the Super Bokeh Effect.

A6 Note

The Lenovo A6 Note, on the other hand, will likely launch in the sub-8K smartphone market space. The A6 Note gets a weaker MediaTek Helio P22 mobile platform paired with up to 3GB of RAM and up to 32GB of storage. Additionally, the device receives an HD+ LCD panel with a 4,000 mAh battery and 10W fast charging support.

The A6 Note is equipped with a 13-megapixel f/2.0 primary sensor alongside a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The waterdrop notch on the front houses a 5-megapixel selfie shooter.