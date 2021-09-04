Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5 Pro launched in India with latest Intel, AMD processors: Everything you need to know

Lenovo recently unveiled the IdeaPad Slim 5 Pro in India as the new addition to the IdeaPad lineup. The IdeaPad Slim 5 Pro features a high-resolution display, the latest 11th Gen Intel or AMD 5000H series processing hardware, and Dolby Atmos sound. It is also upgradeable to Windows 11.

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5 Pro Price in India

The Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5 Pro features a starting price of Rs 77,990 in India. The laptop will go on sale through Lenovo.com, e-commerce portals, and offline stores. The latest IdeaPad model arrives in a single Storm Grey colour option.

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5 Pro Specifications

The Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5 Pro is powered by up to an 11th Gen Intel Core i7 processor or up to an AMD Ryzen 7 5800H CPU. The CPU is paired with integrated Intel Iris Xe, or AMD Radeon, depending on which processor you opt for, but Lenovo also offers dedicated Nvidia GeForce graphics, including an RTX 3050, RTX 3050 Ti, and GTX 1650.

The IdeaPad Slim 5 Pro also features multiple display options including a 14-inch 2.2K IPS panel with 300 nits of brightness and a 16-inch WQXGA IPS display with 350 nits of brightness. Additionally, both displays offer 100 percent sRGB coverage and a 16:10 aspect ratio.

The notebook also features stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support and a 720p webcam with facial recognition. Additionally, the microphone also offers Amazon Alexa and Microsoft Cortana support. The 14-inch model packs a 56.5Whr battery, which the company claims can deliver up to 15 hours of video playback, while the 75Whr battery on the 16-inch model is said to deliver up to 16 hours of video playback. The 14-inch model weighs 1.38 kg, while the 16-inch Slim 5 Pro weighs 1.9kg.