MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:: Join us for an exclusive webinar where experts will decode growing interest in ETFs on Sept 7@ 11am. Register now
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5 Pro launched in India with latest Intel, AMD processors: Everything you need to know

The Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5 Pro features a starting price of Rs 77,990 in India.

Moneycontrol News
September 04, 2021 / 01:09 PM IST

Lenovo recently unveiled the IdeaPad Slim 5 Pro in India as the new addition to the IdeaPad lineup. The IdeaPad Slim 5 Pro features a high-resolution display, the latest 11th Gen Intel or AMD 5000H series processing hardware, and Dolby Atmos sound. It is also upgradeable to Windows 11.

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5 Pro Price in India 

The Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5 Pro features a starting price of Rs 77,990 in India. The laptop will go on sale through Lenovo.com, e-commerce portals, and offline stores. The latest IdeaPad model arrives in a single Storm Grey colour option.

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5 Pro Specifications 

The Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5 Pro is powered by up to an 11th Gen Intel Core i7 processor or up to an AMD Ryzen 7 5800H CPU. The CPU is paired with integrated Intel Iris Xe, or AMD Radeon, depending on which processor you opt for, but Lenovo also offers dedicated Nvidia GeForce graphics, including an RTX 3050, RTX 3050 Ti, and GTX 1650.

Close

Related stories

The IdeaPad Slim 5 Pro also features multiple display options including a 14-inch 2.2K IPS panel with 300 nits of brightness and a 16-inch WQXGA IPS display with 350 nits of brightness. Additionally, both displays offer 100 percent sRGB coverage and a 16:10 aspect ratio.

The notebook also features stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support and a 720p webcam with facial recognition. Additionally, the microphone also offers Amazon Alexa and Microsoft Cortana support. The 14-inch model packs a 56.5Whr battery, which the company claims can deliver up to 15 hours of video playback, while the 75Whr battery on the 16-inch model is said to deliver up to 16 hours of video playback. The 14-inch model weighs 1.38 kg, while the 16-inch Slim 5 Pro weighs 1.9kg.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #AMD #Intel #laptops #Lenovo
first published: Sep 4, 2021 01:09 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | The NFO wave: How should mutual fund investors approach the frequent launch of new funds?

Simply Save | The NFO wave: How should mutual fund investors approach the frequent launch of new funds?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.