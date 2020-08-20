Lava Pulse feature phone with Heartbeat & Blood Pressure Sensor launched in India

Lava just unveiled the world’s first phone with a heart rate and blood pressure sensor. The Lava Pulse is the India-based company’s newest feature phone that enables its user to measure their heart health in just a matter of seconds.

The Lava Pulse is priced at Rs 1,599 and arrives in a single Rose Gold colour option. The phone is available on Flipkart, Amazon, and several other retail stores across the country.

According to Lava, the sensor readings are accurate and produce results similar to the present electronic heart rate and blood pressure measuring devices. It is relatively simple to use and only requires placing their fingertip on the ‘pulse scanner’ to display their blood pressure and heart rate on the screen. The data can be saved on the phone for use in the future.

Tejinder Singh, Head- Product, Lava International said, “Thousands of Indians die due to cardiovascular diseases every year. While early detection can save a lot of these lives, there’s still a large chunk of our population which lacks basic medical health facility. Lava Pulse is a solution, made to empower Indians to screen and monitor, who don’t have access to or cannot afford the high cost of regular heart health check-ups. As an Indian Brand, it is our constant endeavour to provide meaningful solutions to our customers, especially in the current anxious environment. With Lava Pulse, we are taking a strong step to push the boundaries of innovation in Mobile Phones.”

The Lava Pulse sports a 2.4-inch display and offers stereo sound support. The phone packs a 1,800 mAh battery, which the company claims can last up to six days on a single charge. The phone is Military Grade certified to withstand the rigors of daily use.

The Lava Pulse also comes with an array of exciting features, including photo icons for saving contacts, number talker, wireless FM with recording, and dual SIM support. The phone features auto call recording and enables users to type in seven languages. Lastly, the Lava Pulse feature phone also arrives with a one-year replacement service promise.