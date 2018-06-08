App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Jun 08, 2018 08:54 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Larry Page’s Kitty Hawk company unveils single-seat flying vehicle

The single-person recreational vehicle is powered by 10 battery-powered propellers.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Image: Kitty Hawk Corporation
Image: Kitty Hawk Corporation

Google co-founder Larry Page’s flying car company, Kitty Hawk, has revealed one of its upcoming flying vehicle aircrafts — the Flyer.

The single-person recreational vehicle is powered by 10 battery-powered propellers.

The company had in 2017, released a prototype which had protective netting around the pilot’s seat and two red-tipped pontoons as landing gear, according to reports.

There is no official announcement regarding the price of the Kitty Hawk Flyer.

The Page-led company is working on two major projects — The Flyer and Cora.

Cora is a two-seater electric aircraft that takes off and lands vertically. It is currently being tested in New Zealand and has been designed as a transportation alternative for cities with heavy traffic.
First Published on Jun 8, 2018 08:54 pm

tags #Business #Kitty Hawk #Larry Page #Technology

most popular

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.