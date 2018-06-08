Larry Page’s Kitty Hawk company unveils single-seat flying vehicle

Google co-founder Larry Page’s flying car company, Kitty Hawk, has revealed one of its upcoming flying vehicle aircrafts — the Flyer.

The single-person recreational vehicle is powered by 10 battery-powered propellers.

The company had in 2017, released a prototype which had protective netting around the pilot’s seat and two red-tipped pontoons as landing gear, according to reports.

There is no official announcement regarding the price of the Kitty Hawk Flyer.

The Page-led company is working on two major projects — The Flyer and Cora.

Cora is a two-seater electric aircraft that takes off and lands vertically. It is currently being tested in New Zealand and has been designed as a transportation alternative for cities with heavy traffic.