MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Limited Period Offer:Be a PRO for 1 month @Rs49/-Multiple payment options available. Know More
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

Koo launches new 'Talk to Type' feature for Indian languages

Additionally, the feature will be available in all languages supported by the app, including English, Hindi, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Bengali, and Marathi.

Moneycontrol News
May 04, 2021 / 12:37 PM IST
Founded in March 2020 by Radhakrishna and Mayank Bidawatka, Koo can be used to express views and opinions on various topics much like Twitter.

Founded in March 2020 by Radhakrishna and Mayank Bidawatka, Koo can be used to express views and opinions on various topics much like Twitter.

Indian social media platform Koo recently announced the launch of a new “talk to type” feature, which will allow users to leverage the voice assistant to type out a post using their voice. Additionally, the feature will be available in all languages supported by the app, including English, Hindi, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Bengali, and Marathi.

Koo CEO Aprameya Radhakrishna told the Times of India that Koo will foray into all 22 official Indian languages this year. Radhakrishna said the new feature will help empower regional creators. The “talk to type” feature will also serve as a blessing to those who find it uncomfortable or cannot use a keyboard to create posts on the platform.

He added, “For those who find it difficult to type in local languages, this feature removes all that pain. We will keep adding value to Indians by enabling the easiest localized forms of expression and present their thoughts to India in a seamless way.”

Mayank Bidawatka, Co-founder, Koo said “This feature is relevant and contextual to India and creators based out of the country. This new feature makes it easy for local language creators who are new to the keyboard as a concept. We are the first social platform in the world to launch such a feature. You won’t find this on Facebook, Twitter or any other global platform.”

Koo was among the winners of the Aatmanirbhar App Challenge that the Indian Government announced last year. Several key government officials have already signed up on the platform, while Radhakrishna has already expressed the platform’s goals of reaching all Indians and even going global.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Koo
first published: May 4, 2021 12:37 pm

Must Listen

Serum Institute won’t provide pre-ordered vaccine before May 15 as their priority is Centre: Punjab Health Minister

Serum Institute won’t provide pre-ordered vaccine before May 15 as their priority is Centre: Punjab Health Minister

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.