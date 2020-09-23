Jio Postpaid Plus plans: Get 75GB data, complimentary Netflix, Amazon Prime, and Disney+ Hotstar subscription for Rs 399

Reliance Jio has launched new Jio Postpaid Plus plans for its subscribers in India. The new Reliance Postpaid Plus plans start at Rs 399 and go all the way up to Rs 1,499.

Alongside unlimited voice calls and SMS, the Reliance Postpaid Plus offers also include complimentary subscriptions to various OTT platforms and services.

Here is a closer look at all the Jio Postpaid Plus plans:

Reliance Jio is offering a total of five Jio Postpaid Plus plans for customers to choose from. The base plan starts at Rs 399 and offers 75GB data, unlimited voice & SMS, 200GB data rollover; Netflix, Amazon Prime, and Disney+ Hotstar subscription. The top-tier plan under the Reliance Jio Postpaid Plus plan priced at Rs 1,499 offers 300GB data, unlimited voice & SMS, 500GB data rollover, Netflix, Amazon Prime, and Disney+ Hotstar subscription; unlimited data and voice in USA and UAE.

In addition to this, Reliance Jio is also offering free Jio apps services with 650+ live TV channels, video content, over 5 crore songs, and 300+ newspapers under the new Jio Postpaid Plus plans. The new JioPostpaid plans also come with a family plan for the entire family at Rs 250/connection, data rollover up to 500GB, and Wifi calling in India and abroad.

Jio Postpaid Plus Rs 399 plan

Under this plan, Reliance Jio users will get 75 GB data per billing cycle, unlimited voice calls and SMS, Up to 200GB rollover of unused data, complimentary subscriptions to Netflix, Amazon Prime, and Disney+ Hotstar, and access to JioSaavn, JioCinema, and JioTV.

Jio Postpaid Plus Rs 599 plan

The Rs 599 Reliance Jio Postpaid Plus plan offers 100GB data per billing cycle, which is 25GB more than the Rs 399 plan, unlimited voice and SMS, Netflix, Amazon Prime, Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription, 200GB data rollover, One additional SIM card with JioPostpaid Plus family plan.

Jio Postpaid Plus Rs 799 plan

The Rs 799 Reliance Jio Postpaid Plus plan offers 150GB data per billing cycle, unlimited voice and SMS, Netflix, Amazon Prime, Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription, 200GB data rollover, and two additional SIM cards with the JioPostpaid Plus family plan.

Jio Postpaid Plus Rs 999 plan

The Rs 999 Reliance Jio Postpaid Plus plan offers 200GB data per billing cycle, unlimited voice and SMS, Netflix, Amazon Prime, Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription; 500GB data rollover, and three additional SIM cards for the JioPostpaid Plus family plan.

Jio Postpaid Plus Rs 1,499 plan

The Rs 1,499 Reliance Jio Postpaid Plus plan offers 300GB data per billing cycle, Unlimited voice and SMS, Netflix, Amazon Prime, Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription, 500GB data rollover, and unlimited data and voice in USA and UAE.

Existing postpaid users can either get a Jio Postpaid Plus SIM card delivered at home by either visiting jio.com/postpaid or by calling on 180088998899. Reliance Jio prepaid users can also follow the same procedure.

Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.

The new Reliance Jio Postpaid Plus service goes live starting September 24.